EMSB votes to launch fight against Quebec government's language law Bill 96

The English Montreal School Board is leading the legal charge against Quebec's new language law despite concerns from some commissioners about the financial burden such a battle is sure to bring.

With only a handful of nay votes during a special meeting Thursday evening, a motion to launch the legal challenge was approved as Chair Joe Ortona argued Bill 96 further restricts the constitutional rights of Quebec's English-speaking community.

"If we have to go at it alone, because other people don't have the money — the guts — then so be it," he said.

"Somebody has got to show the government we are going to stand up and fight for what's right."

If the EMSB doesn't fight back, the government is going to "continue to erode our rights," said Ortona.

The decision comes just two days after Quebec's majority government adopted its contentious language bill that overhauls the Charter of the French Language.

The bill is large in scope, limiting the use of English in the courts and public services and imposing tougher language requirements on small businesses and municipalities.

It also caps the number of students who can attend English-language colleges, known as CEGEPs, and increases the number of French courses students at the colleges must take.

The EMSB held a special meeting Thursday evening to discuss a motion to fight the Quebec government's recently passed Bill 96. (Sharon Yonan Renold/CBC)

Thursday evening's decision to fight Bill 96 didn't come with a stamp of approval from all the EMSB commissioners as, even if they are opposed to the provincial law, some expressed concern about the board's $10 million deficit.

Agostino Cannavino, vice chair of the board, suggested holding off and waiting to see if another organization launches a fight of its own.

Then the EMSB could join the fight, and not be the main financial source supporting what will likely be a long legal challenge making it all the way to Canada's highest court, he said.

Commissioner Mario Bentrovato said the EMSB should take its time and talk to its partners before plunging into the fight.

"I think we shouldn't do it alone. It is going to cost us thousands and thousands of dollars. Our schools need help," he said.