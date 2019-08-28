As students return to class, Montreal school boards to debate religious symbols law

Two Montreal school boards that had initially planned not to apply the province's new religious symbols ban this year are expected to debate the issue again this evening.

The English Montreal School Board, which came out strongly against Bill 21 before it had even been adopted into law, is set to hold a vote on whether to implement the ban now that it's in effect.

"This has obviously been a big point of discussion for several months now," said EMSB spokesperson Mike Cohen.

Cohen wouldn't speculate on how the commissioners would vote.

In March, the EMSB adopted a resolution stating "its strong opposition to any legislation that prohibits or restricts its employees from wearing religious symbols."

The Commission scolaire de Montréal, for its part, had initially said they would need more time before applying the law, but it appears the board has backed down.

The CSDM began including a notice in job postings this summer saying applicants will need to comply with the law.

It is expected to debate the law during Wednesday's board meeting.

Education Minister Jean-François Roberge has threatened to put any school board that doesn't adhere to the law under trusteeship.

On Wednesday, he reiterated that school boards must apply the law.

"If they have some trouble understanding the law, understanding the application now that the law is in application, we are there to help them. But at the end of the day, the law is the law," he said.

Bill 21 prohibits new public teachers from wearing religious symbols such as a hijab or kippa. Teachers already on the job are exempt under a grandfather clause, provided they stay in the same position.