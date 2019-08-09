Sleeplessness and worry as EMSB school changes loom

With the first day of elementary school right around the corner, some General Vanier students still have no idea where they will go.

In early July, the English Montreal School Board (EMSB) told General Vanier elementary and John Paul I Junior High School parents that their children would be relocated to Pierre De Coubertin Elementary and Laurier Macdonald High School.

However, some parents are not satisfied with this option, and are considering sending their children elsewhere.

Antonio Zaruso, a General Vanier board member and parent, says Pierre De Coubertin was never his first choice for his daughter, because it isn't in a convenient location for him and his family.

Zaruso's daughter Ava, 9, has gone to General Vanier Elementary School since she was in kindergarten. She told CBC that she feels nervous about having to change schools.

Antonio Zaruso and his daughter Eva. She describes her old elementary school as a 'second home' she is sad to leave. (Chloë Ranaldi/CBC)

"I don't know what to expect," she said. "Sometimes, I can't sleep at night. because I'm thinking about it."

"Everybody knows each other, it's like a second home for everybody," she said about General Vanier. She worries if she doesn't go to Pierre De Coubertin because it isn't convenient for her and her family, she will have to leave all of her old friends and teachers behind.

'Struggling to come to grips'

"It really drains you," Antonio Zaruso said, outside the school in Montréal-Nord. "I wish the Quebec government and EMSB would have communicated more with parents and students."

He said that on the last day of school in June, parents still didn't know where their children were going.

Zaruso said he and other parents "are struggling to come to grips with where [they're] going to send [their] children."

Mike Cohen, a spokesperson for the EMSB said the short notice was unavoidable because the board was "under duress."

"We found out late during the school year that the government would be taking two schools from us," Cohen said. "Beginning of July, we informed parents of both schools where our plans were for their children to be relocated."

Cohen said the board heard from parents that their children wanted to stay with "the same friends, teachers and principal."

Most General Vanier students will relocate to Pierre De Coubertin Elementary. (Chloë Ranaldi/CBC)

He said the best option for General Vanier students was Pierre De Coubertin Elementary, where, although they would be in a different building, "everything would be familiar to them and we would be able to keep everyone status quo in that respect."

But Zaruso said that although Pierre de Coubertin is only a couple of minutes' drive from General Vanier, it is still inconvenient to many parents.

"Parents will do what's best for their children." He said. "And if the EMSB proposal does not fit our children's needs, we're going to go somewhere else."

School transfer talks next week

The EMSB has been conducting a 30-day consultation about the school moves.

On Monday Aug. 12, the EMSB will hold a meeting to answer parents' questions from General Vanier and John Paul I Junior High School. On Monday, the findings from that consultation will be presented to council and discussed with parents, Cohen said.

Another meeting will be held on Aug 14, with the final council decision.