EMSB to take Quebec to court over school transfers, threat to abolish boards

The English Montreal School Board is taking the Quebec government back to court over its forced school transfers and the premier's threat to dissolve school boards.

EMSB commissioners approved a two-part resolution last week that takes aim at the Education Act.

More details on the EMSB's renewed litigation efforts are expected to be unveiled at a news conference at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

In July, a Quebec Superior Court justice threw out an injunction filed by the EMSB aimed at halting the transfer of two Saint-Léonard schools to the Commission scolaire de la Pointe-de-l'Île, a French-language board.

Along with fighting the school transfers, the EMSB also wants the courts to protect the existence of school boards under a section of Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms that protects language-minority rights.

Students were welcomed back to Pierre-de-Coubertin Elementary School Tuesday after a summer of dispute between the EMSB and the CAQ government. (Simon Nakonechny/CBC)

The Coalition Avenir Québec ​has been threatening to replace the province's school boards with regional service centres for several years and it was a campaign promise in the last election.

The EMSB says abolishing English school boards would "lessen the quality of English education."

EMSB spokesperson Mike Cohen said the board is standing up for all English school boards in the province.



"We're going to be taking a leadership role today in terms of standing up for the English community," he said. "It's time. It needs to be done right away."

The EMSB plans to raise funds to pay for the litigation efforts, and is calling on other English school boards, the Quebec English School Boards Association and other representatives of the English-speaking community to help as well.