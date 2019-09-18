'It cannot go on like this': Mancini not opposed to placing EMSB under trusteeship

Angela Mancini, chair of the English Montreal School Board, is not opposed to the idea of putting the board under trusteeship after a scathing provincial report found it to be dysfunctional and mismanaged.

"We have a report that finally shows what I've been saying for a long time," Mancini, chair of the EMSB since 2008, told Radio-Canada.

"The report speaks to me. I cannot say that the report we have before us is not true,"

Released by the province last week, the report recommends the EMSB be stripped of its powers.

Education Minister Jean-François Roberge did not rule out putting the board under trusteeship, or launching a criminal investigation.

Mancini said it is clear the minister will take action if the situation doesn't improve quickly.

She said she wants to meet with Roberge to discuss the issues within the board, but she is still opposed to the minister's plans to abolish school boards altogether due to the report.

Mancini welcomes report

Overall, Mancini said she was not surprised by the report and she welcomes it.

She said she sounded the alarm herself, warning Roberge about management problems.

"We told him it cannot go on like this," she said. "There are things that are not quite right in our school board."

Sometimes, she said, "I found that there were gaps, irregularities that should be followed a little more carefully."

She blames much of the issues on vice chair Joe Ortona, saying his main goal has been to get rid of her.

However, the report goes back more than a decade and Ortona was first elected as a commissioner five years ago — some seven years after Mancini became chair.

Internal conflict leads to dysfunction, report finds

The report says the internal conflict between the majority of school commissioners has rendered the council dysfunctional to the point that it paralyzes the decision-making body and adversely affects its ability to service students.

"If we spend time at each meeting to discuss all the problems, to put forward our political file against our opponent, instead of debating the real issues that can affect young people, it is certain that it will have an effect," Mancini said.

"We ended up not really addressing the elements that affected young people."

According to the report, the council "has clearly established that it prefers to focus on division for political ends rather than on good governance."