Employee dies following work-related accident at Montreal's Old Port Ferris wheel

A 22-year-old man who got trapped while working on Montreal Old Port's Ferris wheel on Christmas Day has died.

Mathieu Filion, a spokesman for La Grande roue de Montréal who confirmed the death Sunday, says details on the worker and the accident won't be shared until the investigation into his death is complete.

Montreal police were called to the scene around 1 p.m. Saturday following reports of an injury. The employee is said to have been doing maintenance work on the Ferris wheel at the time of the accident.

The man was taken to hospital in critical condition but later died of his injuries.

Police say Quebec's workplace safety board (CNESST) will be investigating the death.

Filion says the Ferris wheel will be closed until further notice.