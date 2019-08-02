3 arrested after group clashes with Montreal police during outdoor show

Montreal police were forced to evacuate Place Émilie-Gamelin downtown Thursday night after someone threw fireworks into a large crowd.

Around 9:50 p.m., someone threw fireworks toward someone in a crowd that was gathered at the square to watch a show, said Const. Véronique Dubuc.

Someone then released pepper spray in the area, after which part of the crowd dispersed, Dubuc said.

Those who stayed behind were "aggressive and hostile," and some of them threw rocks and bottles at the officers at the scene, she said.

The square was evacuated by 11:30 p.m.

Three people were arrested on a range of offences, including armed assault.