Emerging contaminants found in treated Eastern Townships water

Emerging contaminants, such as medicine and other industrial waste, have been found in the waters of Granby, Bromont and Cowansville, even after being treated, according to a local environmental committee.

Reports from the Organisme de bassin versant de la Yamaska (OBV) show concerning data for the environment, despite Quebec's director of public health, Luc Boileau, saying last week that water in the province is very drinkable.

According to samples taken in 2019 and 2020 by the OBV, the concentration of certain drugs was 75,000 times higher in treated water near the cities' limits than it was upstream.

"As a general conclusion, wastewater treatment plants are not designed or equipped to remove these contaminants," said project manager Lou Paris, citing the group's findings.

This contamination is especially harmful to ecosystems, she says, since it is a cocktail of substances released into the water. Studies also support the impacts of this contamination on species.

"[In Western Canada], we've measured quite impressive amounts of LSD in fish, and it's changing the behaviour of the fish," she said.

"A single contaminant will have a small impact, but it may not be noticeable. But several contaminants mixed together, it begins to be a lot for organisms."

Lou Paris is the project manager for Organisme de bassin versant de la Yamaska. (Thomas Deshaies/Radio-Canada)

More equipment to treat wastewater

In Cowansville, $7 million will be invested to improve the wastewater treatment system, namely to add an ultraviolet system. But Carl Lacroix, the capital division manager for Cowansville, says it would take more funding to get equipment that would eliminate emerging contaminants.

"If we have to add a basin or technology to remove something, that will increase the costs considerably," he said. "We're not against it, but we'll wait for the requirements [from the ministry]."

Carl Lacroix, capital division manager in Cowansville, says the city would need more funding to further invest in wastewater treatment. (Thomas Deshaies/Radio-Canada)

Réseau Environnement, a non-profit that brings together environmental specialists in Quebec, says major investments must also be made to update the infrastructure of cities, which is increasingly aging.

"You have to remember that 40 years ago, we didn't even treat wastewater in Quebec," CEO Mathieu Laneuville said.

He says the province should perform secondary and tertiary treatments on water like they do in Switzerland, which he says treats 80 per cent of its emerging contaminants.

"We are talking about four beers per year in terms of budget," he said.

Paris says she wants authorities to enhance their investigations by quantifying the contaminants and identifying the sources of discharge. She also says citizens have a role to play.

"Every little gesture counts," she said. "The jar of medicine thrown in the sink, it's thrown in the river. It has an impact on the aquatic ecosystem."