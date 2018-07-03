Montreal launches plan to fight 'threatening' heat

The City of Montreal has unveiled its plan to combat the sweltering heat.

Mayor Valérie Plante said the safety of residents is "of the utmost importance" during the ongoing heat wave, which saw temperatures reach more than 45 C with the humidity this past weekend.

At a morning news conference Tuesday, Plante said the city has already distributed 17,000 litres of water to organizations which work with the city's homeless.

It has also extended opening hours at pools and water pads.

As part of the city's plan, firemen have visited 1,300 homes across the Montreal area so far, and Plante said they will be visiting 5,000 homes in total.

High heat and humidity until Thursday

According to the city, the heat has reached a point where it presents a real threat to residents, triggering the intervention.

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for southern Quebec, which is expected to last until Thursday.

With the humidex, temperatures could reach between 35 and 40 C today, and over 40 C on Wednesday, the agency said.

To beat the heat, the city recommends: