Quebecers will be getting a test alert to their cellphones today — but will it work?
The countrywide emergency public alert system for mobile devices is being tested across the country again, a year after it was launched, and Quebecers' phones are scheduled to buzz at 1:55 p.m. ET.
Last year, when the system was tested for the first time, the alert somehow failed to reach Quebec
This time, users with compatible devices — such as smartphones and tablets connected to an LTE network — are supposed to hear a tone similar to an ambulance alarm or feel a vibration for eight seconds.
Users should also to see a notification displayed on their screen.
Other provinces are scheduled to receive the alert at different times today. For example, Ontario will receive the alert at 2:55 p.m. ET.
