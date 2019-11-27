Quebecers will be getting a test alert to their cellphones today — but will it work?

The countrywide emergency public alert system for mobile devices is being tested across the country again, a year after it was launched.

Quebecers' phones are scheduled to buzz at 1:55 p.m. ET.

Last year, when the new system was tested for the first time, the alert somehow failed to reach Quebec. There were some issues in Ontario as well.

This time, users with compatible devices — such as smartphones and tablets connected to an LTE network — are supposed to hear a tone similar to an ambulance alarm or feel a vibration for eight seconds.

Users should also to see a notification displayed on their screen.

Other provinces are scheduled to receive the alert at different times today. For example, Ontario will receive the alert at 2:55 p.m. ET.