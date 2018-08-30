Thousands still without electricity after powerful storm hits southern Quebec

​Hydro-Québec crews have been out all night, working to restore electricity after a powerful storm left 170,000 without power in southern Quebec, Wednesday afternoon.

"A storm crossing Quebec has caused trees and branches to break and fall on our power lines," the public utility said on its website.

Some buildings were also damaged.

Wind gusts as strong as 93 kilometres per hour were recorded at Trudeau International Airport, Wednesday.

Early Thursday, about 23,000 homes and businesses were without power across the province, with about 13,000 of those in the Montreal area.

About 8,000 Hydro-Québec customers without power in the Montérégie Thursday morning, and the Chaudière-Appalaches, Mauricie and Eastern Townships regions also had scattered outages.