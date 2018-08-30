Thousands still without electricity after powerful storm hits southern Quebec

Skip to Main Content
Hydro-Québec crews were out all night, working to restore electricity after a powerful storm did damage in parts of southern Quebec, Wednesday afternoon.

Strong wind knocked down trees in the Montreal area on Wednesday, including in Pointe-Claire at the corner of St-Louis and Parkdale avenues. (Submitted by Theo Wouters)

​Hydro-Québec crews have been out all night, working to restore electricity after a powerful storm left 170,000 without power in southern Quebec, Wednesday afternoon.

"A storm crossing Quebec has caused trees and branches to break and fall on our power lines," the public utility said on its website.

Some buildings were also damaged. 

Wind gusts as strong as 93 kilometres per hour were recorded at Trudeau International Airport, Wednesday.

Early Thursday, about 23,000 homes and businesses were without power across the province, with about 13,000 of those in the Montreal area.

About 8,000 Hydro-Québec customers without power in the Montérégie Thursday morning, and the Chaudière-Appalaches, Mauricie and Eastern Townships regions also had scattered outages.

