Starting today, Montrealers will be able to travel around the city on a new breed of Bixi — on-the-go rental bicycles that offer users a bit of electrical assistance.

"We are delighted to diversify our offering," said Marie Elaine Farley, Bixi Montreal Board Chair.

According to the company, this new service comes after a 2018 pilot project drew "positive results."

Lime electric scooters, a Google-owned company, and Jump electric bikes, managed by Uber, were made available earlier this summer.

It costs an additional $1 for each trip made on an electrical Bixi compared to the regular pedal-powered version. Helmet use is mandatory when using an e-bike in Quebec.

Montrealers are sure to enjoy the new service not just because they are an effective means transportation, but because "Montrealers love Bixi," said Mayor Valérie Plante.

The electric bikes will be available at existing Bixi stations.

They can be rented with the Bixi mobile application, the Bixi key or with the pre-registered OPUS card. As with the Bixis already in circulation, the mobile application will show the availability of bicycles.

The Bixi network currently includes 7,250 bicycles and 600 stations in Montreal, as well as in Longueuil, the Town of Mount Royal and Westmount.