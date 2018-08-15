Electric-assisted Bixi bicycles are available in Montreal starting today

Starting today, electric-assisted bicycles provided by the popular bike-sharing service Bixi will be available to Montreal cyclists for the same price as a regular Bixi bike.

The new bikes are blue, unlike regular silver Bixis, and will stay on the racks until Nov. 15. They roll at a maximum of 25 kilometres per hour, and the company will keep track of them electronically.

There are only 20 of the electric-assisted bikes in circulation, because they're part of a pilot project to see how electric bikes can be integrated into the current Bixi system.

The bicycle is a pedelec, which means the cyclist pedals it like a regular bicycle but the pedalling is assisted by a small electric motor.

"You really, really feel [it] when you go uphill," said Bixi spokesperson Christian Vermette. "Even a little slope. It's incredible the difference."

The electric-assisted bicycles can be used on bike paths and will be equipped with a battery that runs out of juice after about 65 kilometres. Once that happens, the city will take the e-bikes off Bixi stands so that they can be recharged.

To pedal in electric-mode, users must be 18 or older, or hold a moped or motorized scooter license, be taller than four feet and wear a helmet, according to the Highway Safety Code.