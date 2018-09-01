Elections Quebec launches campaign to encourage students to vote

Since the official election campaign period kicked off on Aug. 23, political leaders have been travelling across Quebec to try and drum up support and win over voters.

But a new campaign from Quebec's chief electoral officer is more concerned with getting young people out to the ballot box, regardless of who they intend to vote for.

The Directeur général des élections du Québec (DGEQ) launched a new campaign on Friday aimed directly at students. For the first time, the DGEQ is bringing the message to 18-to-24-year-olds on the platforms and mediums where they are known to congregate.

In this case, on coffee cups and on social media sites like Snapchat.

The agency also created a Snapchat filter that students can use and send to friends to show they voted. (DGEQ) "We want to take a step towards them rather than sticking to the usual campaigns," said Julie St-Arnaud Drolet, a spokesperson for the DGEQ.

The non-partisan agency has created a special Snapchat filter that declares "I voted on my campus."

St-Arnaud Drolet said that the simple filter could reach as many as 350,000 young people.

They have also partnered with 75 cafes located near universities and CEGEPs across the province to hand out coffee sleeves bearing elections-related slogans.

On top of the reminders, students will also be able to ask questions of the DGEQ via their medium of choice: texting.

They can simply text a question about the voting process at their school to VOTE-QC (868372).

The publicity campaign also extends to custom posters being sent to campuses and placed strategically on social media.

St-Arnaud Drolet told Radio-Canada that the strategy is "to go beyond traditional media to reach young people on their own terms."

Youth represent one third of electorate

Over the last 30 years, the turnout rate among 18-to-24-year-olds has been in decline.

In 2014, during the last Quebec provincial election, the voter participation from this demographic was 55 per cent lower than the average turnout of 71 per cent.

These voters are becoming increasingly important, as 18-to-39-year-olds will for the first time have the same electoral weight as baby boomers in this election.

"We really want to encourage younger generations to take advantage of their right to vote, to make their voices heard," said St-Arnaud Drolet.

​On September 21, 25, 26 and 27, 170 educational institutions will have student polling stations set up.

Based on a report by Radio-Canada's Kim Vermette.