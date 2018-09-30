Skip to Main Content
Elections Quebec warns of fraudulent calls, texts circulating ahead of Monday's vote

Elections Quebec warns of fraudulent calls, texts circulating ahead of Monday's vote

Agency says some people have received automated calls saying election is postponed. This is not the case.

Agency says some people have received automated calls saying election is postponed

CBC News ·
Elections Quebec said Sunday evening that the Oct. 1 election is most definitely going ahead as planned. (CBC)

Elections Quebec is warning voters that fraudulent messages are going around indicating that the Oct. 1 election has been postponed.

The agency took to Twitter Sunday evening, a little more than 12 hours before voters are supposed to head to the polls, to say that the election is most definitely not postponed and that people should disregard any automated calls that suggest otherwise.

Elections Quebec also tweeted that some people have reported receiving a text message that implies voters will be paid to go out and vote on Monday.

This is also false, wrote the agency, affirming that under no circumstance would voters be remunerated for casting a ballot.

Find information on how to vote and how to watch CBC's election night coverage.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us