Elections Quebec warns of fraudulent calls, texts circulating ahead of Monday's vote

Elections Quebec is warning voters that fraudulent messages are going around indicating that the Oct. 1 election has been postponed.

The agency took to Twitter Sunday evening, a little more than 12 hours before voters are supposed to head to the polls, to say that the election is most definitely not postponed and that people should disregard any automated calls that suggest otherwise.

Des appels automatisés véhiculeraient de l'info indiquant que les élections sont reportées. Il s'agit d'une fausse information. Les élections auront lieu comme prévu demain, le 1er octobre. Le site officiel pour toute info: <a href="https://t.co/bMhCHRYQeZ">https://t.co/bMhCHRYQeZ</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/polqc?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#polqc</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/assnat?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#assnat</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/QC2018?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#QC2018</a> —@electionsquebec

Elections Quebec also tweeted that some people have reported receiving a text message that implies voters will be paid to go out and vote on Monday.

This is also false, wrote the agency, affirming that under no circumstance would voters be remunerated for casting a ballot.

Important! Un faux message texte circule présentement. Sachez qu'en aucun cas, Élections Québec ne demanderait une rétribution ou n’offrirait une rémunération liée à l'exercice du droit de vote aux élections générales. En cas de doute ➡️ 1 888 353-2846. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/polqc?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#polqc</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/QC2018?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#QC2018</a> RT SVP <a href="https://t.co/krHf3718Mx">pic.twitter.com/krHf3718Mx</a> —@electionsquebec

