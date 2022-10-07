31 people arrested during Quebec election campaign for threats against candidates, SQ says

Thirty-one people were arrested during the provincial election campaign in connection with threats made against candidates, according to the Sûreté du Québec.

The SQ confirmed the information that was first reported by Noovo Info.

In total, police received 217 incident reports, but most of them did not lead to arrests. Investigators determined that, in many cases, derogatory remarks did not qualify as criminal behaviour, the SQ said.

In total, there were a total of 66 infractions committed — 47 of them that targeted a person and 19 that targeted property, according to provincial police.

Threats during the campaign led Premier François Legault to establish an emergency help line for candidates.

Last month, Liberal MNA Marwah Rizqy said she thought about ending her campaign activities after receiving death threats.