Video shows 2 women defacing election sign for Québec Solidaire Muslim candidate

Timothy Merlis says he was jogging along Saint-Viateur Street in Outremont Sunday when he saw two women vandalizing election signs for Ève Torrès, a Quebec Solidaire candidate who is Muslim.

Merlis has now filed a complaint to Quebec's Chief Electoral Officer (DGEQ) and shared video he took of the two women defacing one of the signs.

In the video, one of the women pulls down the sign to write "un État laïc (a secular state)" on Torrès's headscarf, while the other looks at Merlis and laughs.

Merlis, a McGill University associate professor, says he saw them deface another sign before that. He says he "was upset by their Islamophobic actions," and that he believed the vandalism was illegal, prompting him to notify the DGEQ.

The DGEQ was not immediately available for comment.

Less than two weeks ago, another Muslim candidate in the Quebec provincial election had a sign vandalized in Quebec City.

Independent candidate Ali Dahan's poster was riddled with plastic bullets. A 26-year-old man later turned himself in to police, who said they were not considering it a hate crime.