Polls open at 9:30 a.m. in Quebec — here's what you need to know to vote

It is finally here. After 39 days of campaigning and crisscrossing the province, Quebec's provincial party leaders have settled in for the wait, and now it's citizens' turn to get into action and vote.

In Quebec, more than five million people are eligible to cast ballots. The province regularly sees turnout rates of more than 70 per cent.

Quebec's Chief Electoral Officer (DGEQ) says 1.1 million people — or 18 per cent of eligible voters — went to advance polls between Sept. 21 and 27.

If you haven't voted yet, you can this morning as of 9:30 a.m. ET and anytime until 8 p.m., when polls close.

You can find out where your local polling station is here.

You should have received two cards from Élections Québec — one confirming you're registered, and the other reminding you to vote and telling you where to go.

If you received those, you're registered, and if not, you can call 1-888-ELECTION or check here to see if you are on the list to vote.

Once that's done, all you need is one of the following pieces of photo ID: