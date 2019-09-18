Elderly couple found dead in Anjou home refused repeat offers of help, coroner finds

The Quebec coroner's office has released a report on the deaths of an elderly couple whose bodies were found in a state of decomposition in their Anjou home last September.

The report found that Melitta and Roger Roch, 86 and 87 years old, refused repeated offers of help from their local CLSC as well as recommendations from a social worker assigned to their case.

According to the report produced by coroner Julie-Kim Godin, it was impossible to determine the cause of the couple's deaths due to the state of their bodies when they were discovered by police.

They were found by police on Sept. 5, 2018 after a neighbour called 911 to report flies and odours coming from their home.

Godin ruled that it was likely the couple died of natural causes and said police found no evidence of foul play in the home.

The woman had been caring for her husband, who was diagnosed with cancer and Alzheimer's. She had not been to see a doctor in years, according to the report, and was not taking any medication.

The couple was contacted by the CLSC de Mercier-Est-Anjou after Roger Roch took a fall in December 2017 and was hospitalized for two months.

At the time, they refused all offers of help. In the following months, they were visited by a therapist, a physiotherapist and a social worker.

Roger was hospitalized again in June 2018, and the social worker assigned to their case advised them to accept full-time home-care or consider being placed in a public seniors' home.

They again refused help, with Melitta insisting that she was able to take care of her husband herself despite admitting to being weak and burnt out.

Months of attempted intervention

On June 22, a neighbour called the police to express concern that Melitta hadn't been seen around and was not answering her door.

Police found her sleeping in her bed, and conducted tests to make sure she could walk and speak coherently. Following the police visit, she agreed to meet with a worker from the CLSC, but Godin notes that according to the CLSC's files, no followup was made as a result.

After Roger's second hospitalization, the couple accepted only to have a home-care worker come in part-time to help with his hygiene needs.

On July 25, the couple rejected another recommendation that they consider moving into a seniors' home and ended their CLSC partial home-care.

The couple was contacted again in the following days, and reiterated their intention to stay in their home independently as long as possible.

On Aug. 3, a health-care worker visited their home and no one answered.

When a worker does not get a response at the door, they are to follow their policy of non-response. That includes informing their dispatcher that no one answered and following up to see if the patient had been hospitalized.

If they cannot find the patient, a 911 call is to be placed.

The report specified that because the couple was refusing services, the non-response protocol was not activated.

Between Aug. 3 and Sept. 5, there was no followup from the CLSC or any other health worker.

CIUSSS changes policy

Godin also mentioned in her report that none of the workers who interacted with the Rochs determined it necessary to try to force them against their will to enter a public facility.

She noted, also, that the couple didn't have any family in the region.

Godin writes that following the investigation, the CIUSSS-de-l'Est-de-l'Île-de-Montréal came up with a series of internal recommendations, including revising its policy for when a home visit goes unanswered.

A spokesperson for the CIUSSS told CBC News on Wednesday that these changes have already been put in place.