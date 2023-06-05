Egbert Gaye, founder of Montreal's only Black newspaper, remembered as 'glue' that held community together

Egbert Gaye, the founder and managing editor of a community newspaper that gave a voice and a platform to Montreal's English-speaking Black community for more than three decades, has died.

Gaye died Sunday night, according to his wife.

News of his passing prompted an outpouring of tributes on social media. Gaye had run the Montreal Community Contact since its launch in 1992.

The publication is known for promoting positive news stories about the city's Black communities. He also gave opportunities to many Black writers to get their start in journalism and provided a space for columnists to write opinion pieces that shed light on the Black experience in Quebec.

Gaye was also regular columnist on local radio station CJAD.

Last year, the Montreal Community Contact was nominated as part of CBC's Black Changemakers series.

At the time, Yvonne Sam, a board member and columnist with the paper was asked what the paper had done for the Black community. She replied: "What has it not done?"

"Without it, we would be adrift," she said.

Gaye was described as having a receptive leadership style and a sense of humour. He was 67.

This is the front page of the Montreal Community Contact's 2022 Black History Month edition. (Montreal Community Contact/January 28, 2022)

'A big hole left in the community'

Gemma Raeburn-Baynes, who organizes the annual Spice Island Cultural Festival and has been a writer with the Montreal Community Contact for at least 25 years, said she was shocked and devastated to hear of Gaye's death.

"Egbert is the last person I expected to die. He was just so full of life," Raeburn-Baynes told CBC News."There is a big hole left in the community."

She described him as a "confidante" and a person who "kept the community together."

"He was like the glue," she said, adding that whenever someone needed to know anything about what happened in the Black community, "we called Egbert."

Elysia Brian-Baynes, who had a 17-year career as a TV journalist, once worked for Montreal Community Contact. (Elysia Bryan-Baynes/LinkedIn)

'He never doubted our potential'

Elysia Bryan-Baynes, Raeburn-Baynes's stepdaughter, also worked for the newspaper before embarking on a 17-year-career as a television reporter and anchor.

She recalls just how hands on Gaye was with every facet of the publication.

"He ran the paper from top to bottom," she said. "He found the writers. He put it together. He's the one who delivered it. He did everything before everybody was doing everything in this industry."

According to the retired journalist, Montreal Community Contact is a "living history of the English, Black community in Montreal."

She also said he was a mentor who provided a lot of guidance and positive reinforcement for young journalists who were under his wing.

"He never doubted our potential and just always told us over and over again that there was a space for us, Bryan-Baynes said.

"He really instilled in us the idea that our stories matter. Good stories matter. Positive stories matter and that there was so much more happening that we might not see in other places and it was our responsibility to make sure those stories were told."

For more stories about the experiences of Black Canadians — from anti-Black racism to success stories within the Black community — check out Being Black in Canada, a CBC project Black Canadians can be proud of. You can read more stories here.