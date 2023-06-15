'Pillar of Montreal's Black community,' Egbert Gaye celebrated as he is laid to rest

The sound of the steelpan, a musical instrument native to Trinidad and Tobago, reverberated through the Westmount Seventh-Day Adventist Church on Thursday, as mourners, relatives and community members gathered to honour Egbert Gaye, who died suddenly in early June.

Loved ones shared stories and musicians paid tribute in song to a full house.

Gaye was the founder and managing editor of Community Contact, a local newspaper that gave a voice and a platform to Montreal's English-speaking Black community for more than three decades. He was 67.

Standing at the altar, Pastor Hopeton J. Cousins was first to speak about Gaye's impact — and how much the community will miss him.

"He has touched many lives and we are here, not to weep as those who have no hope, but … to celebrate a life of service," said Cousins.

Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Christopher Skeete, who is the minister responsible for the fight against racism, announced to a standing ovation that Gaye would posthumously receive the National Assembly Medal of Honour and his paper, Montreal Community Contact, would receive $5,000 in support.

"Egbert wanted to create a newspaper that was to speak to us — this unique experience that it is to be Black English-speaking and West Indian in Quebec. Not an easy thing … I think Egbert represents everything that is beautiful about Quebec," said Skeete.

Poet Roen Higgins called Gaye a symbol and promoter of Black excellence. 'We honour the trailblazers. We want them to see that we can also be great amongst the others, and that's what he stood for,' she said. (Matt D'Amours/CBC)

Launching pad for Black journalists

Maya Johnson, journalist at CTV Montreal, held back tears as she spoke about her time learning her craft as a reporter at Montreal Community Contact.

"Egbert was my first editor, a mentor, a colleague and a friend. I used to call him 'boss,' she said. "This is a tough assignment."

Chronicling Gaye's life as an immigrant to Canada from Trinidad, Johnson described Gaye as a "a pillar of Montreal's Black community," one who started newspapers to give a platform to other young and emerging reporters — like herself — looking for their shot to shine and to give back as journalists.

"Egert was always fighting for the little guy," she said, adding Gaye's advocacy and dedication paved the way for "countless" others who look like her.

"I realized that since I started writing for Egbert over 20 years ago, the city's media landscape has truly changed. There is much more space for us, a new generation of journalists."

Elysia Brian-Baynes is another one of Gaye's former proteges. She had a 17-year career as television journalist, but before she anchored newscasts, she earned her stripes at Community Contact.



"He saw things in us that other people might not have seen," said Brian-Baynes. "He spent a lot of time cultivating our talents and making sure that we knew there was a place for us."

Former television news anchor Elysia Bryan-Baynes was mentored by Gaye when she worked at Community Contact. She says Gaye made sure emerging Black journalists knew they were valued and had a place in the industry. (Matt D'Amours)

'Trailblazer'

Taking the stage, poet Roen Higgins called Gaye a symbol and promoter of Black excellence amid an ongoing struggle for equality.

"In a time when we have continuously and are still being oppressed, where young Black children, even elders have never seen their people celebrated," she said.

"We honour the trailblazers. We want them to see that we can also be great amongst the others, and that's what he stood for."

