Quebec seeks power to veto decisions, appoint school service centre directors in latest education reform

Seeking more power over the province's education system, the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) government has tabled a bill that, if passed, would allow it to appoint a director for each school service centre and veto some of their decisions.

Education Minister Bernard Drainville tabled Bill 23 at the National Assembly on Thursday morning.

The proposed legislation would also force service centres to strike "management and accountability" agreements with the education minister. Education objectives would be outlined in those agreements.

The law would give the minister the discretion to overturn decisions made by the school service centre "and to make one that, in their opinion, should've been made in the first place" in light of the objectives, the bill states.

During a news conference on Thursday, Drainville said the changes would help ensure that data about what is going on schools would be more readily available and accessible and help make school service centres more accountable to students and parents.

"It's not normal that the minister is not able to get numbers as important as the number of teachers that are missing in a school service centre," Drainville said.

The bill would also allow the provincial government to fill vacancies on service centre administrative boards if no one has filled the position "within a reasonable delay."

If passed, the bill would also lead to the creation of l'Institut national d'excellence en éducation, an education institute with the mission of promoting excellence in school services at the preschool, elementary and high school levels.

Bill 23 represents the CAQ's second major education reform in three years.

In February 2020, Bill 40 was passed into law, effectively abolishing the school board system. Jean-François Roberge was the education minister at the time.

English school boards still exist, however, due to an ongoing legal challenge.

At the time Bill 40 was adopted, many critics expressed concerns that the law marked a step toward the provincial government's centralization of power in the education system.