Education minister turns up pressure on EMSB to hand over a school
School board says time is needed for proper consultation process
After Quebec's Education Minister Francois Roberge told the English Montreal School Board giving up the Galileo Adult Education Centre isn't the right solution, he's giving it until the end of May to come up with another one.
"I'm quite worried about this situation — the minister has shown he can be quite unpredictable," Joe Ortona, the EMSB vice-chair said, referencing Riverdale High being forced to close recently.
"If there's a magic formula, why doesn't he tell us what it is? ... We're not closing the door to real options, but it has to be legal," he said.
The adult education centre in Montreal North may need to move to give more space to the French Pointe-De-L'ile School Board.
Ortona said the school board has already offered Pointe-De-L'ile all the spare space it has.
"We're working in good faith, this is not a problem the EMBS created," Ortona said. "We are willing to help, but not at the expense of the kids in our network."
Education Minister Jean-François Roberge said Wednesday that negotiations have dragged on for years and the EMSB will be expected to do something soon.
Ortona said that consultations take time and only having a few more weeks to decide is not feasible.
"I think it's premature to have already made up our mind, the minister seems to have made up his mind," Ortona said.
The EMSB will have a consultation on May 16 and a vote on the 21st.
According to a document obtained by CBC News in April, the adult education program could move to St-Pius X in neighbouring Ahunstic.
With files from Sean Henry
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.