CSDM commits to renovations at special-needs school that used closets as quiet rooms

Montreal's largest school board has committed to emergency renovations at an elementary school for autistic children after teachers there revealed the overcrowding is so bad that closets are being used as quiet rooms for children in crisis.

The teachers went public with the story on Tuesday, more than a month after three union heads and Commission scolaire de Montréal (CSDM) chair Catherine Harel-Bourdon sent a letter to Quebec Education Minister Jean-François Roberge warning that "the safety of students and staff is heavily compromised."

Teacher and union representative Marie Contant said the conditions at École de l'Étincelle broke her heart.

"It's horrible because we believe very, very intensely that our kids have the right to learn," she said. "They can learn. It's very hard for us to watch that. We couldn't take it anymore."

Contant said her union reached out to the school board on several occasions but she said nothing was done. Harel-Bourdon, the CSDM president, said she was unaware of the severity of the problem, although she visited the school as recently as February.

A closet used as a quiet room at L'Étincelle. (Submitted to Radio-Canada)

Roberge addressed the issue immediately after the teachers and union reps went public — saying the school, located in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough, "tolerated the intolerable."

Roberge said despite the letter sent to his office in March, he was unaware of the gravity of the situation.

Quebec "isn't in a underdeveloped country that tolerates putting the health of children in danger,'' he told reporters.

Roberge, a former teacher, said the needs of autistic children who are panicking or agitated need to be taken seriously. They need a spot to calm down that is safe and secure, he said, not a "badly adapted'' closet.

Premier François Legault said the government never received a request from the school for more space. He said he appreciates that schools across Quebec are in need of renovations.

"But there is nothing that justifies putting autistic kids in a closet,'' he told reporters. "It's shocking. It's unacceptable.''

School population up 40 per cent in 10 years

The special needs school serves students on the most serious end of the autism spectrum. Aggressive behaviour can be common among them and many are non-verbal.

The school has grown in size dramatically. This year, it reached a record number of 134 students, 40 per cent more than 10 years ago and more than double the number when it opened in 2002.

The rise in student population past capacity has been mirrored by an increase in tension and confrontations — an agitated child can disturb others around them.

"The crises are more serious and more frequent, and we don't have an effective place to deal with them," Contant said. "So we have to put ourselves in danger to protect our students and prevent them from self-harming or hurting other children."

At the end of March, staff recorded 150 student altercations with staff in a single week. In early May, they counted 407 altercations between students in five days.

Last year, because of the record enrolment and with no other options, staff began using closets as quiet rooms for children in crisis.

Inside a 'quiet room': exposed pipes and exposed screws. (Submitted to Radio-Canada)

The closets are 1.8 metres deep and 1.3 metres wide, with ill-fitting doors and no windows or ventilation. They have exposed screws and electrical panels.

On Tuesday, Roberge said he spoke with Harel-Bourdon, who told him the situation would be handled within a few days. He said the "error'' occurred after the school received more students this school year compared with the last one.

Roberge said the school board has enough resources to properly renovate the isolation room. And he delivered a message to the heads of school boards across the province.

"If there is a dangerous area, don't call the minister to come visit the school in a month. Fix it. OK?'' he said. "Find a solution.''

Contant said both the minister and the school board aren't addressing the real issue — the renovations are not enough.



"Those rooms are only a symptom of the larger problem — that is overpopulation and an unadapted building overall."