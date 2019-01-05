Sherbrooke woman goes missing after travelling in Burkina Faso

The family of a 34-year-old Quebec woman travelling in West Africa fears for her safety after not hearing from her for three weeks.

Edith Blais left her home of Sherbrooke, Que. last year, most recently travelling to Burkina Faso. She is travelling with an Italian man she met in Canada, according to a Facebook page set up by Blais's family.

Blais and Luca Tacchetto, 30, were last heard from in the Burkina Faso city of Bobo-Dioulasso on Dec. 15. They were planning on driving to the capital of Ouagadougou, where they intended to stay for a few days and possibly sell their car before heading to neighbouring Togo.

They were expected in Togo, where they were going to work on a reforestation project, before Christmas.

"They never crossed the border or applied for a visa from Burkina Faso to Togo," says a post on the Facebook page.

Canada has an active travel advisory for Burkina Faso recommending all non-essential travel be avoided due to the threat of terrorism. Canada also advises to avoid all travel in the area bordering Togo due to the risk of banditry and kidnapping.

Authorities in the country declared a state of emergency earlier this week following terrorist attacks in northern Burkina Faso. In its travel advisory, Canada notes this means an increase of security checkpoints and the imposition of curfews at any point.