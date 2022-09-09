Renowned Quebec choreographer Eddy Toussaint faces 2 charges of sexual assault

World-renowned ballet choreographer and artistic director Eddy Toussaint is facing two charges of sexual assault in connection with offences allegedly committed against at least two of his dance students between 2015 and 2017, Laval police announced Friday.

In a release issued Friday morning, Laval police say Toussaint, now aged 77, ran several dance schools at the time of the alleged crimes. One victim — a male student in his early 20s — was an aspiring professional dancer whom Toussaint took under his wing.

Police allege Toussaint pressured the victim into having sexual relations with him.

According to Stéphanie Beshara, a spokesperson for Laval police, says Toussaint allegedly used this same tactic on another man, who was 19 at the time.

Beshara says investigators believe the sexual assaults happened at the dance school in Laval that bears Toussaint's name.

Police say their investigation has given them reason to believe there may have been other victims and they are asking any possible victims to come forward.

"There's nothing to be scared of," said Beshara.

Police say Toussaint appeared in criminal court on July 20 at the Laval courthouse and was released on bail under several conditions.

His next court date is in November.