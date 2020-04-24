Zoos, aquariums meet virtually to share best practices as many struggle to stay afloat through pandemic

The Ecomuseum Zoo in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue has had no money coming in since the COVID-19 outbreak forced it to close in mid-March.

"Our revenue stream is at zero right now," said the zoo's executive director, David Rodrigue. "It's a very challenging situation for us."

It costs $2.2 million annually to operate the Ecomuseum. Most of that comes from admission fees and from educational programs for schools, which have ground to a halt.

The zoo has had to temporarily lay off 60 per cent of its staff and is now down to 21 employees.

In the short term, Rodrigue said, the Ecomuseum will apply for the federal government's emergency wage subsidy, which covers up to 75 per cent of the salaries of the people still on staff.

Nine remaining employees are focused solely on taking care of the 400 animals, which range from wolves and caribou to amphibians and fish.

Their well-being remains the priority. Early on, the zoo stocked up on food and medical supplies.

"We did not cut back on that," said Rodrigue. "But it does add to the monthly cost while we are closed."

David Rodrigue, executive director of the Ecomuseum, said he hopes any reopening of non-essential services is done cautiously, as a second shutdown could deal many businesses a fatal blow. (Submitted by Cindy Boyce)

There's no good time to close, but the COVID-19 outbreak hit in the spring, which is the Ecomuseum's busiest season.

There are the school groups. As well, it has become an annual tradition for many families to visit the zoo during the Easter long weekend.

"For us, in a year, that's the largest chunk of revenue that comes in. So it has a really big impact," Rodrigue said.

In addition to the zoo, the Ecomuseum has an expensive environmental education program and a scientific team that does conservation work in the field.

"All of that is based on the organization operating," he said. "Right now there's no revenue, so we're not operating: we're just bleeding money."

When will zoos reopen?

Rodrigue said the Ecomuseum Zoo will still be able to operate for a few more months, but its future is dependent on a lot of variables — chief among them, the timing of a potential reopening.

Everyone hopes the closure will be short term, but no one really knows, said Rodrigue.

Even when it does reopen, he thinks the zoo has to prepare for a dramatically different reality.

"I don't think anyone can expect to reopen and have their business numbers be what they would have been at the same time of year," said Rodrigue.

Reopening may also include some sort of mandatory physical distancing, which could change how many people the zoo could welcome every day.

Fewer guests would have a big impact on the zoo's operating budget, said Rodrigue.

The COVID-19 outbreak forced the Ecomuseum Zoo, where Missy the coyote lives, to close its doors to the public on March 16. (Ecomuseum Zoo)

He said the best way for people to help the zoo right now is to respect the current physical-distancing guidelines. If they don't, he said, it just extends how long the zoo stays closed.

He welcomes a gradual reopening but hopes the Quebec government proceeds cautiously to avoid another spike in COVID-19 cases and another lockdown.

"I think a second hit like that — for most people, that would be it, and it would certainly be risky for us here," said Rodrigue.

Quebec aquarium draws on reserves

This is a challenging time for zoos and aquariums right across the country, including the Toronto Zoo, Calgary Zoo and Vancouver Aquarium.

Last week, the Vancouver Aquarium said it could shut down permanently within several months unless it begins receiving financial aid.

Unlike Vancouver's, the Quebec Aquarium is a provincial corporation, managed by SEPAQ, the government agency in charge of parks and wildlife reserves.

"Every employee that works for the government is keeping their job, and we hope it will stay this way," said Elizabeth Tessier, the aquarium's director.

Keepers François Couture, Kléo Carrier and Marie Eve Godboult with the walruses at the Quebec Aquarium. (Quebec Aquarium)

Only students and part-time employees were laid off. Tessier hopes to rehire them in the summer, which is usually the aquarium's busiest period.

The aquarium is entirely self-sufficient, covering the cost of most of its operations through ticket sales and gift shop revenues.

Tessier said she is drawing now on the aquarium's reserve funds to keep it going.

"We do have the money in the bank to support us," said Tessier. "I'm not at risk for the next few months."

But that money won't last forever.

On Friday morning, Tessier said, there will be a special meeting with her counterparts at zoos and aquariums across the country to share best practices and advice.

She strongly believes zoos and aquariums will continue to play an important role in society.

"People will need a place to relax and enjoy themselves and to feel connected to something," she said.

"I think we will emerge from this crisis more aware of the fact that everything is interconnected."