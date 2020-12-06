Montreal police found a raven on side of road. Is it the Ecomuseum's missing bird?

Two weeks after a break-in at the Ecomuseum in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue, a mysterious 911 call may have led police to the missing raven, but zoo staff have yet to confirm the found bird's identity.

On Saturday afternoon, Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue Mayor Paolo Hawa posted that a raven was found in a box on the side of the road, indicating it may be Kola, the missing bird.

Montreal police spokesperson Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant said someone called to say officers could find a box on Anse-à-l'Orme Road in Kirkland.

"They looked, they shook the box and they saw that something was alive, so they look into a couple of holes that was made in the box and they saw that there was a raven alive inside the box," he said.

"From there, the officers knew that there was a raven that was stolen earlier in the month. So they made the link."

The zoo's executive director David Rodrigue said he believes someone used tools to create an opening in the raven's aviary during the overnight break-in Nov. 23. Since then, the zoo's security has been upgraded.

Following the break-in, Rodrigue told CBC that Kola has chronic health issues and a broken wing. He said the raven wouldn't survive long without specialized care.

The Ecomuseum Zoo specializes in caring for animals that have been orphaned and rehabilitated.

On Sunday, the museum posted to its Facebook page about the found bird.

"Please note that at this point, we are not yet able to confirm that it is indeed Kola. Tests are underway to confirm whether it's him or not," the museum says.

"We will keep you posted as soon as possible, so as not to interfere with the ongoing criminal investigation."