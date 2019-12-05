Montreal Massacre to be marked with ceremonies across Canada

Montreal's skyline will shine Friday night in tribute to the women killed at École Polytechnique 30 years ago.

In what has become an annual tradition, 14 beams of light — one for each of the women — will illuminate the top of Mount Royal.

This year, 14 institutions from Dalhousie University in Halifax to University of British Columbia in Vancouver are also taking part.

The names of each of the women will be said aloud, starting at 5:10 p.m. ET, the exact time the first shots were fired on Dec. 6, 1989, on the University of Montreal campus.

The attack remains the worst mass shooting in Canadian history.

Thousands of people are expected to attend the ceremony, including the families of the victims. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Quebec Premier François Legault and Mayor Valérie Plante are also expected.

The ceremony will be streamed live here and on Facebook starting at 5 p.m.

The victims were all young women — 13 engineering students and one university employee.

Here are their names: Anne-Marie Lemay; Anne-Marie Edward; Annie St-Arneault: Annie Turcotte; Barbara Daigneault; Barbara Klucznik-Widajewicz; Geneviève Bergeron; Hélène Colgan; Maryse Laganière; Maud Haviernick; Michele Richard; Nathalie Croteau and Sonia Pelletier.

The ceremony is the culmination of a series of events marking the 30th anniversary.

On Thursday, a new sign was dedicated at the Place-du-6-décembre-1989, a memorial park near the university campus.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante and Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough mayor Sue Montgomery were at the dedication of a new sign to commemorate the attack. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)

The city changed the wording on the park's sign to specifically refer to the killings as an "anti-feminist attack" rather than simply a "tragic event."

"I think it's a step in the right direction, to say that this was an act against women, an act against feminists," Plante said.

The university's engineering school, now known as Polytechnique Montreal, presented this year's Order of the White Rose — a $30,000 bursary awarded to a female engineering student — to Édith Ducharme.

Ducharme, an accomplished pianist who balances artistic interests with graduate research in engineering physics, said she hopes to serve as a role model to girls interested in science.

"I feel really honoured, and I can't stop thinking about the women who were killed, so I'm really going to try to pursue their dreams in my career," she said.

Natalie Provost, a survivor of the shooting, said at the announcement Ducharme "symbolize[s] the interrupted dreams of my classmates."