Joyce Echaquan's eldest daughter threatened in Trois-Rivières, family says

The family of Joyce Echaquan says her eldest daughter was threatened in Trois-Rivières on Friday, and it's imploring members of the public to remain calm.

Echaquan died last fall shortly after filming herself while staff at the at the Centre hospitalier régional de Lanaudière in Joliette, Que.— about an hour north of Montreal — hurled racist insults at her.

A three-week coroner's inquest into the Atikamekw woman's death got underway on May 13. It resumes on Tuesday.

The family says the threats uttered toward Echaquan's daughter were unacceptable.

"The family is holding tight and continues to move forward with its head held high," the statement read.

"It is unacceptable that violent and discriminatory remarks, or even hateful behaviour take away from the objectives of truth and reconciliation at the heart of these proceedings."

The family says local police intervened, and reassured the family that what happened did not reflect the sentiment of most residents in the city.

A request for comment from police in Trois-Rivières was not immediately returned.