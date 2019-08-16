Electric Bixis join Montreal's increasingly crowded mix of transit options

A new breed of Bixi will be on Montreal bike paths in the coming weeks, joining a growing collection of active transit offerings in the city.

Roughly 100 bikes are expected to be made available to Bixi subscribers and other users by the end of August, or early fall.

The exact date of the release is not confirmed since applications for approval are still being reviewed.

A Bixi representative said the electric incarnation of the bike sharing service would be slightly more expensive than the usual $2.95 for 30 minutes — but that it would be less expensive than Uber's Jump bikes, which works out to $9 for half an hour.

The newly introduced Lime scooters are $10 per half hour.

Jump, Uber's electric bicycle brand, arrived in Montreal in June. (Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada)

Bixi said the number of electric bikes it releases will be adjusted to meet demand.

The new bikes will have more rules for users than the pedal-powered Bixis.

For instance, electric bike users need to be at least 18 or have a moped license, speed will be limited to 23 km/h and helmets will be mandatory.

The new Bixis can be left at regular docking stations.

The move follows a pilot project last year between August and November when 40 e-bikes were tested on the streets and 20 were tested on a closed circuit in the Saint-Laurent borough.

BIXI recorded more than five million trips in 2018. This year, the company added 1,000 new bikes to bring the total in the city to 7,250.

The news about e-Bixis comes within a few days of Lime e-scooters being released in Montreal and Bird e-scooters entering talks with the city. Uber's electric Jump bike was launched in June.