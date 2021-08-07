Eastern Townships gym owner targeted online over vaccine policy

Alain Gauthier says in order to keep people safe at Athletica Lac Brome, his independently owned gym in Knowlton, Que., he's requiring people show him proof of vaccination before they come work out.

Despite some positive feedback from a few of his customers, word of his policy spread quickly online and negative business reviews, hateful messages and angry phone calls started pouring in.

"I've been trolled to death, I didn't know so many trolls existed," he said.

On Thursday, Premier François Legault announced that rather than go back into lockdown, Quebec will implement a vaccine passport and restrict access to non-essential services for people who aren't fully vaccinated.

It seems the news was motivating for some who have been hesitant — Health Minister Christian Dubé says over 11, 500 people signed up for their first dose the day after the passport was announced.

Not wanting to wait for Quebec to work out the details, Gauthier introduced his new policy last Tuesday.

He says he's simply trying to protect himself and his clients, some of whom are elderly or immuno-compromised, and he says he's happy to chat with customers who disagree with his stance.

"I had one customer, a client who I've had for years...[who] was an anti-vaxxer. And I said, 'I'm sorry, I'm not changing my opinion, here's your refund.'"

Gauthier says the conversation got intense, but taking the time to explain his point of view ended up paying off.

"I simply explained to her....it's no different from getting a polio vaccine, or a smallpox vaccine or a tetanus shot. These are all shields that protect you and you're being offered one, why don't you take it?"

Three days later, Gauthier says the client returned and told him, "that made a lot of sense to me," and presented her first vaccine certificate.

"People just need to be talked to," he said.

Gauthier says he's ready and willing to have open conversations about why he's requiring anyone who wants to visit his business show proof of vaccination. (Submitted by Alain Gauthier)

Gauthier says he's trying to stay levelheaded, but he's faced a lot of backlash online and his gym's Google review rating has taken a big hit.

Of the several 1 star reviews he's received in the past week, many are from people who have never visited his gym. The comments range from claims that requiring proof of vaccination is discriminatory and comparing it to medical segregation, to calling it fascist.

Human rights lawyer Julius Grey says the policy does conflict with Quebec's Charter of Human Rights and Freedoms but doesn't necessarily violate it. Speaking of a similar move made by a restaurant in Montreal, Grey said the business would have to demonstrate a reasonable purpose for refusing to serve people who aren't vaccinated.

Gauthier says many of his regulars have thanked him and people across the country have extended their support.

"A lot of people have reached out, even from the west coast sending me the love and kudos for having the guts to do it," he said.