Eastern Townships Wine Ninjas make stealthy deliveries to women across the region

Equipped with wine and chocolate-banana muffins, and wearing a tutu and pink wig, Jennifer Ruggins Muir, along with her three children and friend Mandy Levoy, crouched in the bushes outside her neighbour's house to avoid being spotted.

When the time was right, the group made a mad dash to the front porch, placed their goodies on the doorstep, banged on the door, and darted away and down the block, trying to suppress their giggles.

Muir is the founder and administrator of the Eastern Townships Wine Ninjas, a private Facebook group that's amassed almost 3,000 members across the region in less than a month.

She was inspired by a similar group in Alberta, which has closer to 50,000 members.

The idea is to covertly — dressed either as a ninja or in another costume — deliver wine and treats to other women in the group.

"If you know me as a person, I like doing silly things, and I like having fun," Muir said. "It just seemed like something nice to do, to let a friend know, 'hi, we're still here, we're thinking about you.'"

Kathleen Royea, 83, was undeterred by falling in a ditch while trying to escape undetected. (Submitted by Cynthia Royea)

Group members then post photos and videos of their escapades online for the others to enjoy.

From falling in ditches, to hiding under cars and getting locked out of their getaway vehicle, the ninjas have been getting into stealthy adventures across the region.

"Reading them is the highlight of my day. I sit there giggling to myself and laughing, and sharing pictures and talking about them," said group member Celina Stambouli.

Many of the women have branched out from ninja costumes, some opting instead for inflatable dinosaur costumes, a stormtrooper costume, and a panda costume.

Some have gotten caught on a gate, jumped over a bush and crawled through a hedge, and tripped in their hurry to escape undetected.

A new generation of mini ninjas

Logan Lague, 10, has been joining his mother and grandmother on wine ninja outings for weeks.

"It's kind of fun to do stuff with my grandma, and my mom, and my dad," he said, laughing while recounting that his 83-year-old grandmother fell in a ditch. "It's like, one of the best experiences I've had during the pandemic."

Cynthia Royea and her son Logan Lague, 10, have been going out to deliver wine and other goodies to women and children in the region for weeks. (Submitted by Cynthia Royea)

Lague's mother, Cynthia Royea, said it's been a fun bonding experience for the whole family.

"It's amazing, because when a child is 10 years old, and your mom is 83, there's not a lot of things you're going to do together that are going to be so funny and out of the blue," she said.

Royea said when they get home, they debrief over popcorn, and she loves hearing her son tell his friends what they've been up to.

"My husband laughs and says every night I'm coming home with tadpoles because I'm falling in someone's ditch," she said.

Lague has since joined forces with other mini ninjas, like Muir's children Eaden, 12, Kirra, 9, and Taryn, 7, to drop off chocolates and other treats while the moms deliver wine.

No alcohol required

Muir says being a wine drinker is not a requirement for admission to the group. Anyone who doesn't drink, or who would prefer a different kind of treat, can specify that when they join.

"I think the idea of dressing up as ninjas is probably the most powerful part of this thing, and not the alcohol," said group member Sheila Quinn.

Quinn went out to ninja her friend dressed in a silver and yellow mumu, gold gloves, and a mask made from leftover costume fabric from a local production of Mamma Mia!

Dressed as a dinosaur, wine ninja Samantha Craig has been delivering wine to other women in the Eastern Townships. (Submitted by Samantha Craig)

Shortly after her failed attempt to ninja her neighbour who turned out not to be home at the time, Quinn heard a knock at the door from that same neighbour.

"When I look outside, here is this amazing blonde, curly, massive mane of hair with a black mask on, and her boyfriend with the baby on his back, and the baby was just all smiles," she said, recounting her experience being ninja'd. "I love the spirit of it, it's just so much fun."

Muir is also trying to take the opportunity to support local businesses.

When she delivered wine from a local winery to her neighbour, she also brought muffins from a local bakery, wore a T-shirt for a local business, and a face mask made by a local.

Busting isolation blues

Muir said the initiative has brought women in the community together and helped them get through the pandemic.

One member of the group shared she lost her husband in March and has been feeling very alone, but to see "cartoon-headed bodies" walking past her window made her smile.

Another woman shared she recently lost her sister to cancer, and the wine ninjas reminded her there is light in the world.

A stealthy group of women dressed as ninjas has been making their neighbours smile and fighting against isolation during the pandemic in the Eastern Townships. CBC's Spencer Van Dyk brings us that story. 13:11

"Everybody's got their own way they're feeling bad or anxious, and I can see that it puts a smile on people's faces to do it, and to receive it," Muir said.

"It's just been something fun to make people feel connected and make people feel good that somebody thought of them."