Eastern Townships town on edge following 6 suspicious fires this summer

Keven Davis-Castonguay has been having trouble getting a good night's sleep this summer, worried for his family and his spouse who is pregnant with their second child.

Six buildings have burned down over the past few months in the town of Bury in the Eastern Townships, where Davis-Castonguay grew up.

"It's scary for a parent to have to not sleep at night, because you don't want to wake up at the last minute," he said.

The fires began in May, destroying abandoned homes and sheds in the small town of 1,100.

In June, a small cabin used for storage behind the elementary school also burned down. That night, around midnight, Davis-Castonguay was up feeding his child when he smelt something burning.

"I walked outside and at the end of my driveway I could see a big cloud of smoke coming up over the school."

Provincial police are investigating. On Tuesday, they set up a command post in Bury to speak with residents and gather more information.

Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Marie-Michèle Moore said several people came forward with new information.

The fires are all considered suspicious, but haven't yet been tied together, Moore said.

The last incident, on July 29, destroyed a house that was being used as a daycare. No one lived in the building.

Resident Jody-Ann Davis said thankfully the owner had closed for the two-week construction holiday. She said this latest incident has been even more upsetting for residents.

"People are scared," said Davis. "They wonder which house will be next?"

More surveillance

Davis-Castonguay said he'd like to see full-time police surveillance around town. The closest police detachment is 15 minutes away in Cookshire-Eaton.

A constant police presence "would be safer for civilians in this town and people that have been here forever, that love this town," Davis-Castonguay said.

The SQ says it has increased surveillance and patrols the streets every night.

Bury's general manager, Claudia Latulippe, said the municipality is doing everything it can to support its residents.

"As soon as we heard there was a sixth fire we contacted the SQ," said Latulippe.

Anyone with information can call police at 1-800-659-4264.