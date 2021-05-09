Eastern Townships headed back into red zone amid rise in cases, hospitalizations

Strict public health measures are returning to Quebec's Eastern Townships on Monday as authorities respond to a recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

The Quebec government had eased public health restrictions in the Townships in mid-March, allowing restaurant dinning rooms, gyms and bars to reopen.

But earlier this weekend, the region's public health director, Dr. Alain Poirier, said a significant and sustained increase in cases, and outbreaks, prompted authorities to return the Townships to red-zone status.

"The number of cases has been gradually increasing toward red for several weeks," Poirier said.

The new restrictions will include closing restaurant dining rooms, gyms and bars. They also forbid gatherings of people from different households on private property, inside or outside.

People living alone can pair up with one household while the region is under red-zone measures. The curfew will remain in effect between 9:30 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Poirier said in a statement that the Townships are now averaging more than 50 new cases daily. He added that the majority of the new cases were variants and that the region has seen a rise in hospitalizations.

On Friday, the region reported 86 new cases. That brings its active caseload to 554, a rate of 111.5 per 100,000 people.

But within the Townships, some sectors have been harder hit than others. The area in and around Lac-Mégantic, known as Le Granit, has more than 200 active cases, a rate of 962 per 100,000 people, the highest rate in the province.

All high schools and non-essential businesses in Le Granit have been shut at least until May 17, and the curfew was rolled back to 8 p.m.