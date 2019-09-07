Eastern Quebec, Magdalen Islands on high alert as Dorian approaches

Officials in eastern Quebec say they are on high alert, but ready for Hurricane Dorian, expected to hit the Magdalen Islands Saturday night.

Environment Canada has issued a hurricane watch for the area, saying it could see wind gusting as high as 150 kilometres per hour and significantly elevated water levels as it passes through.

The high winds and rain should start around noon. The winds will pick up in the afternoon and early evening, according to Ian Hubbard, a meteorologist with the Canadian Hurricane Centre.

"It's going to be packing a lot of wind in a small area — and it's going to be very, very strong," he said.

The winds are expected to become severe overnight and into Sunday morning. The islands are also under a storm surge warning — high waves combined with the surge may cause damage and localized flooding along the coast.

Gaspé and the coast could receive between 50 and 100 millimetres of rain. The storm is expected to lose some of its strength as it moves on toward Labrador and the Lower North Shore.

While the region is accustomed to dealing with powerful storms, Jonathan Lapierre, the mayor of Îles-de-la-Madeleine, is asking residents to remain cautious.

"There's no need to panic ... but we have to remain vigilant given what is being forecast," he said Friday.

Hydro crews ready

Hydro-Québec crews — 25 workers and a dozen utility trucks — arrived on the Magdalen Islands on Friday in case of power outages.

The blue line shows the path Hurricane Dorian is expected to follow as it heads toward Labrador, while Tropical Storm Gabrielle (in yellow) will remain in the Atlantic. (Environment Canada)

A severe windstorm in November 2018 knocked out the power grid for several days and cut one of the two fibre optic cables running to the mainland.

Lapierre said he is not overly concerned that telecommunications will fail this time. The city also has a satellite phone in case of emergency.

The mayor is, however, worried that storms, especially one as powerful as Dorian, will damage the islands' fragile coastline, made of red sand.

After the 2018 storm, several roads were damaged because of the coastal erosion.

Impact on transportation

Several airline carriers, ferries and cruise ships in Quebec have changed course to avoid the worst of it.

Air Canada has cancelled its Saturday evening flight from Gaspé to the Magdalen Islands, as well as its return trip on Sunday morning.

Pascan Airlines flights will be taking off earlier than scheduled on Saturday, with the last one leaving at 2:15 p.m.

The CTMA Vacancier, that travels from Souris, P.E.I., to the Magdalen Islands, has so far not cancelled any of its crossings to the archipelago.

The Bella Desgagnés, which services the Lower North Shore, headed back east ahead of schedule to get out of the storm's path.