Parts of eastern Quebec under rainfall, storm surge warnings due to remnants of Hurricane Ida

Environment Canada has issued a series of public weather alerts for parts of eastern Quebec as remnants of Hurricane Ida drench various regions of the province.

Rainfall, wind and storm surge warnings are in effect for parts of the Gaspé region, including Forillon National Park and Percé. These areas are expected to get anywhere between 90 and 150 millimetres of rain Friday into Saturday evening.

"That's a lot of rain, that's more than the monthly normal," Environment Canada meteorologist Simon Legault told CBC News. "Rivers in that area will be rising fast and most likely create some flooding."

Legault is warning that heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Coastal erosion is also possible in vulnerable areas, he says, and people close to the shoreline should stay on the lookout for worsening conditions.

Legault is urging people to assess how prone their region is for flooding and have an evacuation plan prepared.

Other municipalities in the Gaspésie—Îles-de-la-Madeleine and Côte-Nord regions under rainfall or wind warnings include Anticosti, Natashquan, Chevery, New Carlisle, Murdochville and Sainte-Anne-des-Monts.

Northeasterly gusts up to 100 kilometres per hour can be expected in Anticosti, Natashquan and Chevery, with winds gradually diminishing Friday evening.