What's open and what's closed in Montreal over Easter weekend

Easter week-end will look a little different this year, with everything except essential services already shut down until May 4 because of COVID-19. You can find the full list of essential services here .

Public health authorities have also stressed the importance of staying home this holiday weekend and only celebrating with those with whom you live .

Should you need to leave your home to access essential services, however, here's a partial list of what's open and what's closed.

Shopping

Most pharmacies are open this weekend, though some of them have reduced hours. Their hours can usually be found on their website or by calling ahead.

Restaurants are allowed to stay open for takeout and delivery services, but all restaurant dining rooms will remain closed due to COVID-19.

All SAQ outlets are operating on reduced hours because of COVID-19 and are closed on Sundays, including April 12. Opening hours vary from store to store and can be found here .

. Most large grocery stores will be operating as usual on April 10 and April 13, but all grocery stores are closed every Sunday for the month of April. Gas stations are allowed to stay open.

Many banks and financial institutions are closed April 10 but open April 13.

Government services, transit