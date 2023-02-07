Montrealers from Turkey, Syria mourn losses, collect donations after devastating earthquake

As soon as George Aswad heard about the earthquake in Syria and Turkey, he was on the phone in Montreal, trying to reach his best friend.

It wasn't long before he learned his friend, Riad Tawil, had died along with his wife and two children in Latakia, Syria.

While Aswad has lost them and several others, he knows many more people — including his father — are still alive and struggling. So he's trying to do what he can to help from Montreal.

"The only thing we can do is to send them whatever we can collect," he said.

"Over there, they have nothing, nothing — no medication, no food, no electricity, no gas, no heat, nothing, nothing, nothing."

Like Aswad, others in the Turkish community in Montreal are gearing up to do what they can to help those affected by the powerful 7.8-magnitude quake that rocked southeastern Turkey and northern Syria early Monday, killing more than 3,700 people and injuring thousands more as it toppled buildings and trapped residents under mounds of rubble.

Montreal organization looks to help

Gokhan Kurtoglu is president of Torque, a cultural and friendship association in Montreal. His phone has been ringing off the hook since the earthquake hit, and his organization is doing everything it can to help.

"There are so many questions in our heads," said Kurtoglu, as people wonder what's going on over there with friends, family and everybody else.

He said a lot of people in the Montreal region come from the areas devastated by the earthquake.

George Aswad's father is all alone in Syria, he said. Aswad has learned that several people he knows, including his best friend and family, have died. (CBC)

He has already heard stories of people here who have lost loved ones there, while others are struggling to make contact as power is down, cell phones can't be charged and just getting a data link is difficult.

Beyond that, he said there are concerns about food, medicine and clean water in areas that were already struggling.

Region hit already struggling

The quake, which was centred on Turkey's southeastern province of Kahramanmaras, sent residents of Damascus and Beirut rushing into the street and was felt as far away as Cairo.

It struck a region that has been shaped on both sides of the border by more than a decade of civil war in Syria.

On the Syrian side, the swath affected is divided between government-held territory and the country's last opposition-held enclave, which is surrounded by Russian-backed government forces. Turkey, meanwhile, is home to millions of refugees from that conflict.

Kurtoglu said boxes of donations will be sent to Turkey as soon as possible. He said the community is acting fast, because the hours and days after a disaster like this are critical.

Socks, winter jackets and winter boots are among the items being collected.

"Right now, it's the basic needs. It's important because these people left their houses and they can't go back," he said.

Kurtoglu is calling on the Canadian government to send aid.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau posted on Twitter Monday that Canada is standing by and ready to provide assistance.

"The reports and images from Turkey and Syria are devastating," he said. "Our thoughts are with everyone affected by these major earthquakes, and our hearts go out to those who lost loved ones."

Meanwhile, Aswad said he is praying that "the thing that happened now, doesn't happen again anywhere in the world."