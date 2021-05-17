Skip to Main Content
Montreal·New

Did you just feel an earthquake in Montreal?

If you're in or around Montreal and your house shook at 7:03 a.m. Monday, it was probably the earthquake with an epicentre in Joliette, about 70 km north-east of the city, according to Earthquakes Canada. 

Earthquakes Canada reported a 4.0 earthquake in Joliette just after 7 a.m.

CBC News ·
The seismic data on Earthquakes Canada shows a jump at the time when the earthquake was reported in Montreal. The time on the chart is displayed in Coordinated Universal Time (UTC), which is four hours ahead of Eastearn Daylight Time (EDT). (Earthquakes Canada)

If you're in or around Montreal and your house shook at 7:03 a.m. Monday, it was probably the earthquake with an epicentre in Joliette, about 70 km north-east of the city, according to Earthquakes Canada. 

The federal agency reported a magnitude 4.0 quake at that exact time in Joliette. The agency posts its automatic earthquake detection reports on Twitter soon after the seismic events happen. 

Several curious Montrealers were quick to report the shake on Twitter, too, many attempting to confirm what it was. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now