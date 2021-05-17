Did you just feel an earthquake in Montreal?

If you're in or around Montreal and your house shook at 7:03 a.m. Monday, it was probably the earthquake with an epicentre in Joliette, about 70 km north-east of the city, according to Earthquakes Canada.

The federal agency reported a magnitude 4.0 quake at that exact time in Joliette. The agency posts its automatic earthquake detection reports on Twitter soon after the seismic events happen.

Several curious Montrealers were quick to report the shake on Twitter, too, many attempting to confirm what it was.

My favorite thing to do after an earthquake is Twitter search Earthquake or Tremblement de terre + Montréal. <a href="https://t.co/GSJioUegQz">https://t.co/GSJioUegQz</a> —@matness

Montreal people....anyone else just feel an earth quake? —@karibooboo