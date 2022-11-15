Content
Montreal

Earthquake hits Montreal area

Earthquakes Canada says the quake at a depth of 10 kilometres was centred near Saint-Jérôme.

Earthquakes Canada reported a 3.7 earthquake north of Montreal after 9 p.m.

Earthquakes Canada says the earthquake at a depth of 10 kilometres was centred near Saint-Jérôme. (Earthquakes Canada)

No damage is being reported after a small earthquake in the Montreal area Monday evening.

Earthquakes Canada says a 3.7 earthquake at a depth of 10 kilometres was centred 26 kilometres north of the city at 9:23 p.m.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the tremor hit an area five kilometres northeast of Bois-des-Filion.

Many people in parts of the island of Montreal, Laval and Longueuil say they felt it.

