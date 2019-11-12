Transports Québec urging caution as early snow hits before many have winter tires

Transports Québec is asking people to avoid driving, with many roads still uncleared and covered in a thin sheet of ice as an early-season snowfall continues to batter the province.

"Winter tires can be a problem this morning — we know the deadline is Dec. 1 and some wait until the last minute and that could be a problem," said ministry spokesperson Émilie Lord.

Lord said 97 per cent of snow-removal contractors hired by Transports Québec are out, clearing roads across the province.

Environment Canada issued a warning Monday, calling for 15 to 20 centimetres. By 6 a.m., 17 centimetres had fallen in the Montreal area, accompanied by winds reaching 40 kilometres an hour.

In eastern Quebec, snowfall has climbed above 20 centimetres, with winds of up to 70 kilometres an hour.

The snow is expected to slow down after 7 a.m. and stop before noon, said Environment Canada Meteorologist Alexandre Parent.

Earliest snow-removal operation in Montreal history

The City of Montreal says Tuesday's snowfall is its earliest snow-clearing operation, ever. (Radio-Canada)

Prior to this, the city of Montreal's earliest snow removal operation was Nov. 19 — in 1983.

But Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante said Monday citizens can be reassured: "We are ready," she said.

Parent said the snow usually arrives around mid-December for Montreal.

"We're a month early, but we're not breaking records because we've seen in the past late October or really early November," Parent said.

He said it's a series of cold weather systems happened at once, creating "the perfect timing" for an early snow storm.