Sherbrooke boil water advisory likely to remain in effect all weekend

A boil water advisory that has been in effect for the City of Sherbrooke since Friday evening will likely continue through the weekend.

The advisory, which affects 155,000 people, was put into place after samples showed e. coli bacteria in the water.

Jean-Pierre Fortier, director of water management at the city, said the hope is the results were a sampling error or the result of contaminated equipment.

They will be continuing to test the water and are expected to release official results of those tests around noon Saturday.

Despite that, Fortier said the boil water advisory will likely remain in effect until Sunday evening and possibly Monday morning, as they wait for health and environmental authorities to confirm it's safe to drink.

Residents are asked to boil their water for at least one minute before consuming it.

"It's definitely a problem for all businesses, hospitals and seniors residents. We're conscious of that. But we have to apply [precautions]," said Fortier.