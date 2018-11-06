OSM internal investigation into Charles Dutoit sexual misconduct claims inconclusive

The investigation launched by the Montreal Symphony Orchestra last December into sexual harassment complaints against former principal conductor Charles Dutoit has proven inconclusive, the OSM said.

According to the OSM, the internal investigation failed to gather enough information.

It followed two complaints against the former orchestra head from his time in Montreal, from 1977 to 2002.

After having met or communicated with the complainants, an independent expert didn't obtain sufficient information relating to allegations of sexual harassment, the OSM said in a statement.

"We sincerely empathize with the two plaintiffs who decided, for reasons entirely their own, not to follow up on their complaints in the context of this investigation," said Madeleine Careau, the OSM's chief executive officer.

The internal investigation process ended in mid-October.

The OSM added that it will be following recommendations by the expert to "both tighten the terms and broaden the scope of the institution's policy on workplace harassment."

Late last year, allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced against Dutoit.

Symphonies in Boston, San Francisco and Sydney severed ties with him, and he withdrew his services from concerts with classical orchestras in New York, Chicago and Cleveland.