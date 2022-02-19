Quebec provincial police investigate 2 suspicious deaths in Eastern Townships

Quebec provincial police are not ruling out murder in the deaths of a man in his 60s and a woman in her 50s, who were found seriously injured in a home in Dunham, in the Eastern Townships Friday evening.

Police with the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) responded to a 911 call about a person in distress at about 5:15 p.m. Friday.

When police arrived at the home on Lasnier Street, they found the man and the woman seriously injured. The deaths were confirmed Saturday morning.

Stéphane Tremblay, spokesperson for the SQ, says investigators are looking at all possible scenarios, including a murder.

"This is one of the hypotheses under investigation, but again, this is an investigation that is ongoing," said Tremblay.

Forensic specialists were on the scene overnight and this morning, he added.

No arrests have been made.