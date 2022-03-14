West Island woman fundraises for humanitarian aid to Ukrainians

A woman on Montreal's West Island with Ukrainian roots has been working tirelessly to fill a plane with essential items for those who remain in Ukraine, holding a drop off point for supplies at Duffy's bar in Dorval, Que., on Sunday.

Francene Elle says she felt a responsibility to help out after anxiously following the developments of Russia's invasion of the country.

"About four or five days ago I was watching the television and seeing these clips of what was going on in Ukraine, and it just broke my heart," she said.

"I thought, I can't just sit here and look at this, I really need to do something about it."

The donations will get to Ukraine through Meest, a Toronto-based Ukrainian parcel delivery company that is temporarily providing free air transport of humanitarian aid to the country.

Elle got the word out by putting up posters around her area and taking to social media, and says the response has been overwhelming.

"I don't post pictures on Facebook because that isn't helping," Elle said. "If we can make a difference in their lives, then my job's done."

Her grandfather was born and raised in Kyiv, and left at the start of the Russian revolution, she said.

It's also an issue that hits home for Eva Poola, who came out on Sunday to bring medical supplies, food, and sleeping bags.

"I know how these people are feeling because I'm the child of a refugee. My parents are from Hungary, and they had to leave and lost everything," she said.

Maria Canci is a friend of Elle, and volunteered to help run the fundraiser.

"The outpouring from people is great, but we need outpouring from countries that are going to help them at war because they're suffering," Canci said.

"They're leaving their country, they're leaving their home, leaving family members that don't want to leave. It's so hard for them to lose so much. It pains me to see them suffer."