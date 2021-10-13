Quebec backtracks on vaccination mandates for health-care workers, postpones deadline to Nov. 15

After weeks of insisting the province would go ahead and impose a vaccination mandate for health-care workers and suspend those who don't comply without pay, Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé has backtracked and is now giving them an extra month to get adequately vaccinated.

Health-care workers now have until Nov. 15 to get the necessary shots. The original deadline was this Friday.

Dubé says 96 per cent of health workers have received at least one vaccine dose, but with 21,900 workers still not adequately vaccinated, the health system wouldn't be able to handle losing so much staff.

He said the decision to push back the vaccination deadline for health-care workers was "difficult", but one that was necessary to avoid "hitting a wall" when it came to providing health-care services to Quebecers.

"I have the responsibility to protect the health-care network of Quebecers," Dubé said during a news conference on Wednesday. "The risk right now is too high, and it would be irresponsible to roll the dice with the health of Quebecers."

In the meantime, starting Monday, staff who are not adequately vaccinated will have to undergo a minimum of three COVID-19 screening tests per week. This measure was already in force in the public network, but will also apply in the private facilities.

All new hires in the health network will have to be adequately vaccinated, Dubé added.

"This decision can be very frustrating for health-care workers that are already vaccinated. It can also be frustrating, shocking, for users in the network that want a safe environment," Dubé said.

"We want to apply mandatory vaccinations for health-care workers, but not at the expense of our ability to treat citizens."

Dubé's tone was noticeably different from the one he had about 24 hours ago, when he doubled down on the Friday deadline, saying there would be "no change" on the government's plan to enforce the mandatory vaccine mandate.

During Wednesday's news conference, alongside Quebec's associate deputy health minister Dr. Lucie Opatrny, Dubé said "under the circumstances, postponing the 30-day deadline is the best solution to ensure the continuity of services and not to add more pressure on our network, and more particularly on its staff."

Opatrny said 35 operating rooms and some 600 hospital beds in the province would have had to be closed if the Friday deadline was maintained.

This is a developing story. More to come.