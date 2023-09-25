Quebec COVID-19 vaccination campaign to kick off Oct. 10 says health minister

Quebec's fall COVID-19 vaccination campaign will kick off around Oct. 10, Health Minister Christian Dubé told reporters Monday.

The campaign will prioritize the most vulnerable, said Dubé, starting with those in CHSLDs and RPAs. Quebec will be offering the new boosters better tailored to the currently-circulating Omicron subvariants, which should help ward off infections over the fall and winter months.

Quebec's public health director, Dr. Luc Boileau, will make a public announcement soon with more details regarding rollout dates. Dubé said the timing is strategic to offer the highest level of protection during the months where respiratory viruses are most prevalent, between December and March.

"The good news is we're seeing an increase in hospitalizations but not in intensive care," said Dubé.

"That means people who were vaccinated but needed a booster might end up in the hospital but rarely need intensive care."

The provincial government had previously announced that about 100 service centres would be open for vaccinations. Dubé said these centres will also offer flu vaccines and blood tests to try and ease the strain on hospitals.

"We know the vaccines are most effective for six months…. We're prepared," said Dubé.