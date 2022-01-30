Drummondville takes up comedian on tiny home donation

An organization in Drummondville overseeing emergency shelters received some 20 unassembled tiny homes donated by comedian Mike Ward on Friday, after Montreal turned them down.

The parts are currently in storage and will be built over the next few days. A group of young people from the Carrefour jeunesse-emploi Drummond volunteered to help the organization, Ensoleilvent, assemble the homes.

Workers from Ensoleilvent will meet with representatives of the city of Drummondville Wednesday to discuss where the shelters can be installed.

Ward originally offered 25 tiny homes to the city of Montreal to accommodate unhoused people, but Mayor Valérie Plante refused, saying the need for intervention workers to run emergency shelters was more pressing.

François Gosselin, clinical coordinator at Ensoleilvent, expects some of the tiny homes to be habitable by the end of next week, adding that at least one of the homes will be set up on the organization's land at 490 Brock Street.

As for the other homes, he says a municipal parking lot could be used to install some of the wooden shelters. Victoriaville — which accepted five tiny homes from Ward — also considered this option.