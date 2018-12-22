City of Drummondville cancels flooding alert for Saint-François River

Four homes in Drummondville were evacuated Saturday after the city issued a flooding alert, but the alert was lifted around 5 p.m.

The city in Quebec's Eastern Townships said earlier today that the Saint-François River could overflow along the Allard Boulevard area.

The city asked people living along that part of the river in Drummondville to prepare for the possibility of the city evacuating their homes.

Residents were invited to go to the Drummondville-Sud community centre on Saint-Aimé Street for more information and assistance from the city.